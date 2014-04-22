What’s New on AEI
Happy 10th birthday, iPhone — perhaps the most remarkable and revolutionary consumer product ever introduced
This Thursday (June 29) will mark the tenth anniversary of the introduction of the iPhone, which might be the most remarkable and revolutionary consumer product ever introduced.
Robert Lighthizer and the ‘cataclysmic’ threat to the WTO
It is highly prejudicial and a challenge to the legitimacy of the WTO dispute settlement process for US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to threaten a “cataclysmic” result if the WTO rules against the US.
The Senate health care bill
The recently released Senate health bill makes a few key changes to both current law and the House passed American Health Care Act. Here is a summary of those changes.
Who were Donald Trump’s voters? Now we know
A new paper by Dr. Emily Ekins dispels the notion of Trump voters as a monolithic bloc.
Those moderates are screwing up health-care reform
Moderate Republicans pushed for keeping Obamacare’s popular preexisting conditions provision and scrapping its unpopular individual mandate—even though this combination does not make sense. It would be irresponsible to pass the Senate bill without finding some way to fix this problem.
The pound’s wake-up call for the Brexiteers
The return of stagflation to the UK economy poses a fundamental policy dilemma for the BOE. Does it now raise interest rates to make sure that it meets its inflation target, or does it keep interest rates at their currently ultra-low levels in order to provide support to a floundering economy?
For best results, temper passion with professionalism
In school reform, I sometimes think we suffer from a curious malady: too much passion—and a shortage of disciplined professionalism.
Toward a more functional system
For decades, under Republican and Democratic presidents and Republican and Democratic majorities, Congress has been a feckless doormat for the president, ceding ever more authority to the executive branch. Thanks in part to the president’s incompetence and in part to his laudatory desire to delegate the tough decisions to Congress, House speaker Paul Ryan and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell have had to step up, filling a breach that began under Woodrow Wilson and became a chasm at the end of the Obama years.
Christina Hoff Sommers: The Threat to Free Speech
Intersectionality is the source of the new preoccupation with microaggressions, cultural appropriation, and privilege-checking.
In Georgia’s 6th, Democrats couldn’t capitalize on an unusually well-educated electorate
The good news for Democrats is that they were able to hold Republican Karen Handel to a Trump-like margin rather than the traditionally expected margin in Georgia 6. The bad news is that there aren’t that many other Republican-held super-high-education districts like this one.
The constitutional crisis that almost was
The horrific shooting last week on a group of Republican lawmakers should be a wake-up call for Congress to act and ensure the continuity of our constitutional framework.
Modi’s message to the media
Indian media has a tradition of kissing up to power instead of questioning it. Under PM Modi, this trend has worsened.
The Sessions hearing shows who’s really colluding with Russia
Russia’s objectives in meddling in the 2016 election included undermining “public faith in the U.S. democratic process,” “impugning the fairness of the election” and calling into question “the U.S.-led liberal democratic order.” Those raising unproven allegations of coordination with the Kremlin are, wittingly or unwittingly, doing the Kremlin’s bidding.
How a border adjustment phase-in would widen the trade deficit for years
The appreciation of the dollar that takes place before the border adjustment is fully implemented raises the price of domestically produced goods relative to imported goods throughout the phase-in period, which raises the demand for imports and lowers the demand for exports. As a consequence, the trade deficit will widen and domestic consumption will increase.
AEI’s halls: A battlefield in the competition of ideas
A particularly pleasant benefit of AEI’s academic freedom is that our scholars not only can disagree with each other on some of the most important policy issues facing the nation — but do.
Why President Trump’s defense budget is dead on arrival
President Trump’s budget is a more muscular version of President Obama’s and will not get through Congress.
Internet regulation and privacy protections should return to where they belong
Chairman Pai shows leadership and vision in his work to restore internet freedom, but, it’s also time for Congress to codify a framework for today’s digital world that enshrines internet freedom forever.
The incontinent president springs a leak
Trump’s verbal incontinence has caused mockery and mirth among his enemies, and distress in those among us who wish him well in the White House.
Robots Will Save the Economy
Some anxious forecasters project that robotics, automation and artificial intelligence will soon devastate the job market. Yet others predict a productivity fizzle.
Allan Meltzer, RIP
If, on the day he was born, one could have looked at a list of Allan’s forthcoming accomplishments, it would have seemed “too big” for one human lifetime, too implausible that any one man could accomplish so much.
A different kind of crisis
A North Korean crisis different from all the others is on its way—if it isn’t here already.
Trump’s strategy of ‘strategic impatience’ with North Korea
The strategy of placing maximum pressure on both China and North Korea, as well as enforcing a global crackdown on trade with North Korea, is anything but strategic patience. And Trump is subtly putting the onus on China to deliver.
Can the GOP turn back the tide of town hall anger?
Many G.O.P. members of Congress are finding themselves under siege at town halls. While the virtue of such protests is up for debate, they are a fact of life. The key to dealing with “the mob,” though, is quite simple: politicians need to “reindividuate” its members. Read how.
Why would millennial men prefer stay-at-home wives? Race and feminism.
New research indicates that young millennials, who many assumed would be torchbearers for a more progressive approach to family life, actually take a more traditional view of family arrangements than Generation Xers and baby boomers when they were young adults. Young adults are more likely to embrace traditional attitudes about male breadwinning, female homemaking and male authority in the home.
Cutting FHA’s Mortgage Insurance Premium: Not a Good Idea
With less than two weeks before leaving office, the Obama administration cut the FHA mortgage insurance premium. Only hours after the inauguration, the Trump administration indefinitely suspended the premium cut. Why this flurry of activity?