For decades, under Republican and Democratic presidents and Republican and Democratic majorities, Congress has been a feckless doormat for the president, ceding ever more authority to the executive branch. Thanks in part to the president’s incompetence and in part to his laudatory desire to delegate the tough decisions to Congress, House speaker Paul Ryan and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell have had to step up, filling a breach that began under Woodrow Wilson and became a chasm at the end of the Obama years.