Fifth annual American Family Survey: Myths about families, plus what Americans really think about paid family leave

AEI, Auditorium
1789 Massachusetts Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20036

Politics and Public Opinion, Polls, Society and Culture

How much do Americans know about today? Do they know if the divorce rate is going up or down? What about teen pregnancy or out-of-wedlock births? Are their perceptions based on facts or misperception? The 2019 American Family Survey, cosponsored by the Deseret News and Brigham Young University, explores levels of knowledge and finds Americans are poorly informed about many trends.

The survey also explores family leave policy views and finds low-income Americans do not have significant access to paid family leave. Americans are most enthusiastic about employer-provided tax incentives and are willing to pay slightly more in taxes, but they are less enthusiastic about creating new government programs or altering existing programs, including Social Security. Join the study’s authors to discuss the survey, the most comprehensive examination of these questions to date.

Agenda

9:45 AM
Registration

10:00 AM
Welcome:
Karlyn Bowman, AEI

10:05 AM
Opening remarks:
Doug Wilks, Deseret News

10:10 AM
Presentation:
Christopher Karpowitz, Brigham Young University

10:25 AM
Panel discussion

Panelists:
Marcy Carlson, University of Wisconsin
Christopher Karpowitz, Brigham Young University
Aparna Mathur, AEI
Richard Reeves, Brookings Institution
W. Bradford Wilcox, AEI; Institute for Family Studies; University of Virginia

Moderator:
Karlyn Bowman, AEI

11:00 AM
Q&A

11:15 AM
Adjournment

Event Contact Information

For more information, please contact Jackie Clemence at [email protected], 202.862.5254.

Media Contact Information

For media inquiries or to register a camera crew, please contact [email protected], 202.862.5829

