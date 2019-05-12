Lord of the Flies and primitive savagery come to Evergreen State College - AEI

| AEIdeas
Lord of the Flies and primitive savagery come to Evergreen State College
In the three-part series of short documentary films below by Australian filmmaker Mike Nayna, you’ll learn about Professors Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying’s harrowing experience at Evergreen State College as the primitive savagery of the intolerant, immature, undisciplined and violent campus crybullies turned the campus into a version of Lord of the Flies. The most disappointing part of the films is the shocking fecklessness, cowardice, spinelessness, deference, and obsequiousness of the college’s faculty and administration in the face of the students’ totally irresponsible and unacceptable behavior and mob mentality. Watch as the pusillanimous faculty, administrators and even the college president stand by and allow the “inmates to take over the asylum.”
I’m confident you’ve never seen anything like this so fasten your seat belts and get ready to be shocked, nauseated and repulsed when you see the chaos and insanity that now prevails on at least one college campus. Evergreen might be an extreme case, but it’s probably safe to say that most college campuses in America today share some of the same troubling, toxic and dysfunctional pathologies that characterize Evergreen displayed in these films.
Trigger Warning: Brace yourself for some very foul, offensive and graphic language….these films are very, very disturbing…..
And here’s a money quote from Bret Weinstein at the end of the third film:
I keep being invited to talk about free speech on college campuses and every time I’m invited I make the same point: that this isn’t about free speech and this is only tangentially about college campuses. This is about a breakdown in the basic logic of civilization, and it’s spreading. College campuses may be the first dramatic battle but of course this is going to find its way into the courts; it’s already found its way into the tech sector. It’s going to find its way to the highest level of governance if we aren’t careful, and it actually does jeopardize the ability of civilization to continue to function.
It’s gotten to this point because we let it fester. These ideas were wrong when they first took hold in the academy and instead of shutting them down we created phony fields that act as a kind of analytical affirmative action where ideas that do not deserve to survive are given sustenance. These ideas are so toxic and so ill-conceived that to the extent that they are allowed to hold sway, as if one truth is equal to every other truth (“my truth is as good as your truth”), to the extent that that idea is allowed to pervade other institutions on which civilization depends, civilization will come apart. So we have to fight this. And don’t get the sense that this is just about college campuses or kids overreacting, because that ain’t what this is. It’s far more important than that.
After landing on the crazy island of Evergreen State, the boy asked:
“Aren’t there any grownups?”
Another answered:
“I don’t think so”
The Democrat controlled state !egislature funds this creepily savage place with hundreds of mil!ions of hard earned tax dollars. Instead of oversight, there is benign contempt for the civil exchange of ideas.
Excellent comment, Thank You!
It appears that the social justice warriors and political extremists have taken power at Evergreen State—-with the result that there is total chaos.
“It’s going to find its way to the highest level of governance if we aren’t careful…”
If? That ship may have already sailed.
Apparently, Mr. Weinstein hasn’t been paying attention (kind of hard to blame him, having to deal with the sh*tshow that is Evergreen) to who the people currently in charge are or who intend to run for president in the next election.
There are good people on both sides 🙂
What are the two sides? It seems at Evergreen that there is only one side.
The far right is complaining about the far left. Neither side accepts or even realizes their own extremist viewpoints.
Why are the centrists, conservatives, and libertarians letting these people dominate the news and even joining forces with them?
We need to quit getting our news and taking positions from what we see on Rachel Maddow’s and Tucker Carlson’s programs.
Where is the far right example of what the far left is doing at Evergreen? Identify the specific universities where this is happening.
Bret Weinstein is not far right or even right at all. He’s a self-admitted left-leaning, liberal, progressive Democrat who was the victim of mob rule from the far left at Evergreen. That’s the tragedy of Evergreen. The division was between the far, extreme left and the left. Those were the two sides at Evergreen: extreme left and middle left, and the extreme left won and ran Bret Weinstein off campus. The far right/extreme far right had nothing to do with Bret Weinstein’s troubles at Evergreen, or his departure.
And the difference between MSNBC and FOX is that FOX, including Tucker actually presents both sides while MSNBC and Maddow usually present only one side. For example, Michigan Democratic progressive Congressman Dan Kildee is a regular guest on FOX, he just appeared a few minutes ago. Also, Juan Williams (left-leaning progressive Democrat) is on FOX every day, and so is progressive/Democrat Jessica Tarlov. I don’t think there are any regular right-leaning Republicans who appear regularly on MSNBC/Maddow’s show are there? FOX also just hired leftist/progressive/Democrat Donna Brazile as a correspondent.
Agree – but I have stopped making such arguments because the radicals simply do not want to hear anything but their own side. The venom against “Fox” is irrational – given that just about every other media outlet (print or TV or anything else) is left or extreme left, radical. They hate Fox because Fox dares to exist. I am not a fan of any network or media outlet – but given the venom against Fox have started wondering if perhaps Fox is doing something right. What the radical left needs to realize is that they can actually convert Tucker Carlson into a radical socialist – in how he seemed to have gone off the rails about capitalism – but then again no one can accuse themselves of thinking.
I have to agree with you after watching Bret Weinstein’s videos. I almost did not watch the videos after the post narrative. Maybe this was not a good way to introduce his well-articulated position?
I’m not a fan of Hannity or Carlson, but I admit Fox has some unbiased news. I think the problem is when people assume those guys are news personalities instead of entertainers. I would not mistake Jimmy Kimmel for ABC news.
Was there anything about that introduction that was inaccurate or misleading about Bret Weinstein’s horrific experience? Was it a mis-characterization in any way of what happened to Prof. Weinstein at Evergreen?
Share
“Maybe this was not a good way to introduce his well-articulated position?”
And maybe you should take the time read referenced articles and watch the subject videos before embarrassing yourself by ejaculating prematurely as you have done here.
“Was there anything about that introduction that was inaccurate or misleading about Bret Weinstein’s horrific experience? Was it a mis-characterization in any way of what happened to Prof. Weinstein at Evergreen?”
Kinda piled on deep with emotional vitriol and name calling. I wasn’t expecting a rational demeanor and intelligent discussion from that introduction. I was pleasantly surprised and learned a lot from watching the video series. Thanks for posting the video series.
Ron H., if I were introduced that way to an audience, I would think about leaving. It’s hard to overcome first impressions, but I agree with you that sometimes you have to tough it out and see if there’s any substance or not. I’ll try to look past the emotional insults next time.
Insults and name calling can get a U.S. president elected, so I suppose it is a new world. I don’t see how insults bring people together instead of dividing them further, but I guess that is the goal for some people.
How would you describe: a) the students’ behavior, b) the faculty response, and c) the administrators’ response?
Share
“Insults and name calling can get a U.S. president elected, so I suppose it is a new world. I don’t see how insults bring people together instead of dividing them further, but I guess that is the goal for some people.”
You’re right. That “deplorables” remark went a long way towards electing Trump, that’s for sure. Probably didn’t do much to bring people together, either. Well, except to get them to vote for Trump.
Not Sure, I don’t support insults, name calling, hate speech, or fighting words from any side. We should be better than that.
I turned the Presidential debate off when the males started talking about their dick size. I suppose when the next Presidential debate women start talking about who has the tightest pussy, I will need to just let it go. How did we get to such a low point talking to or about each other? Is this the new normal?
Share
Share
“How did we get to such a low point talking to or about each other?”
Probably when people got to the the point where they thought it was appropriate, through voting, to use the government to force others to do things they don’t want to do.
“Is this the new normal?”
Until people decide to start minding their own business, most likely.
How many Trump supporters would be willing to go on Maddow’s show? Or other MSNBC shows?
We don’t know, and we can’t assume it’s MSNBC’s fault that Trump supporters don’t appear on the network.
Share
It’s not just Trump supporters. It could be any right-leaning, conservative, Republican guests and/or Republican members of Congress. FOX has progressive Democrats Juan Williams, Jessica Tarlov and Donna Brazile on almost every day. And they have Democratic members of Congress like Dan Kildee as regular guests. Who are the equivalent right-leaning, conservative Republican guests who appear on MSNCB daily? Anybody? Anybody? Anybody?
Share
My answer remains the same. We simply don’t know why conservatives don’t appear on MSNBC. Is it their choice? Could be. I’ve seen Democrats encouraged to go on Fox News, and some of them have. In contrast, I’ve never seen a conservative asked why he/she doesn’t appear on MSNBC. Someone should ask.
“The far right/extreme far right had nothing to do with Bret Weinstein’s troubles at Evergreen, or his departure.”
Walt is, as usual, deflecting. He wants people to take their eyes off the topic you presented with his “Both sides are doing it” argument and move on from a subject he’d prefer they not think about.
Share
I apologize. I attributed Bret Weinstein with name calling and demeaning others that he did not rightly deserve.
This was and is clearly a situation where there was only ONE side – the incredible and reprehensible unthinking brutes that terrorized a campus and individuals who dared to show the slightest signs being rational.
Share
As a supply/demand question:
Just how marketable is a degree from Evergreen?
Hmm…
Evergreen State is a non-selective college that offers the usual collection of largely-worthless liberal arts majors. So, to answer your question: Not particularly marketable.
Share
I would guess the kids in the videos all got jobs in the State Government of the State of Washington earning atleast a million dollars a year for continuing to agitate for equity.
Watching these videos I was reminded of the The Chinese Cultural revolution in the 1960s and ’70s.
Share
I have followed this story in bits and pieces – and it still astonishes me that kids like those in the film exist in college campuses. That college students could so completely bully an administration is shocking, but not surprising given what we just saw at Harvard – where bullies managed to get an African American attorney fired as Dean for representing Harvey Weinstein – imagine that, students managed to convince a gutless and reprehensible administrator at Harvard to fire a lawyer for representing a client. I guess I should be happy they have not (yet) destroyed books and all content in libraries related to the sciences and engineering – after all, so much in the sciences and engineering were NOT the creation of “people of color” (or something like that). Shocking and yet incredibly saddened to watch this slow but definite destruction of once great institutions. These videos are must viewing for every sane individual as a reminder of the stupidity of adults who let children ruin the lives of other adults. Shocking indeed.
This is a very easy problem to solve. It reminds me of all the poor college administrators in the 1960s and 1970s that allowed student activists to take over buildings and disrupt the whole campus. This is simply entertainment for these student activists.
I would document and terminate the employment of the 15 to 20 faculty that are inciting this nonsense and expel probably about the same number of student activists for disrupting the campus. Then, you would see things settle down quickly.
Share
Moral bravery is so rare. Faculty cowardice so common. Expel the the student brutes and hand them a shovel and lunch pail.
Anybody listen to the Kavenaugh hearings?
Cal Berkeley personified! Remember the advent of the “victims’ studies” curriculum? Recall affirmative action morphing into the diversity movement — which displays a marked hostility to the real thing? Bye-the-bye, higher ed has re-segregated, have you noticed? And on whose real estate do we find the greatest hostility to freedom of speech and liberal democracy? And who makes up our elite who become politicians and their respective bases? Oh well, carry me back to old Missou – before the kiddies burn it down. And did you know that the father of the guy who led the riot there is a millionaire railroad executive? Give me your poor, your huddled masses . . .
And did you know that Santa Claus’ real name is Antonio Gramsci?
Professor Weinstein, in the words of Ayn Rand :”you brought it on yourself brother”. The so called liberal professors are failing the students. You don’t allow them to think, instead you “teach” this simple term called racism. Stop indoctrinating the young. Let them think for themselves.
Share
That’s true in general, but I don’t think you can blame Prof. Weinstein, who teaches biology, for indoctrination…. It’s the professors teaching Bitterness Studies, Indignation Studies and Grievance Studies, and all of the other “Studies” majors…
