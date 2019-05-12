Lord of the Flies and primitive savagery come to Evergreen State College - AEI

More options: Share,

In the three-part series of short documentary films below by Australian filmmaker Mike Nayna, you’ll learn about Professors Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying’s harrowing experience at Evergreen State College as the primitive savagery of the intolerant, immature, undisciplined and violent campus crybullies turned the campus into a version of Lord of the Flies. The most disappointing part of the films is the shocking fecklessness, cowardice, spinelessness, deference, and obsequiousness of the college’s faculty and administration in the face of the students’ totally irresponsible and unacceptable behavior and mob mentality. Watch as the pusillanimous faculty, administrators and even the college president stand by and allow the “inmates to take over the asylum.”

I’m confident you’ve never seen anything like this so fasten your seat belts and get ready to be shocked, nauseated and repulsed when you see the chaos and insanity that now prevails on at least one college campus. Evergreen might be an extreme case, but it’s probably safe to say that most college campuses in America today share some of the same troubling, toxic and dysfunctional pathologies that characterize Evergreen displayed in these films.

Trigger Warning: Brace yourself for some very foul, offensive and graphic language….these films are very, very disturbing…..

And here’s a money quote from Bret Weinstein at the end of the third film:

I keep being invited to talk about free speech on college campuses and every time I’m invited I make the same point: that this isn’t about free speech and this is only tangentially about college campuses. This is about a breakdown in the basic logic of civilization, and it’s spreading. College campuses may be the first dramatic battle but of course this is going to find its way into the courts; it’s already found its way into the tech sector. It’s going to find its way to the highest level of governance if we aren’t careful, and it actually does jeopardize the ability of civilization to continue to function. It’s gotten to this point because we let it fester. These ideas were wrong when they first took hold in the academy and instead of shutting them down we created phony fields that act as a kind of analytical affirmative action where ideas that do not deserve to survive are given sustenance. These ideas are so toxic and so ill-conceived that to the extent that they are allowed to hold sway, as if one truth is equal to every other truth (“my truth is as good as your truth”), to the extent that that idea is allowed to pervade other institutions on which civilization depends, civilization will come apart. So we have to fight this. And don’t get the sense that this is just about college campuses or kids overreacting, because that ain’t what this is. It’s far more important than that.